Billie Eilish reveals 'new song out next week'

Billie Eilish made fans happier than ever as she announced to drop her new song next week.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the award-winning singer uploaded a stunning video of herself in which she can be seen smizing away from the camera.

The singing sensation doubled the bliss of her admirers as she broke the news about her music, writing: "New song out next week."



Eilish's highly anticipated album 'Happier Than Ever' is due on July 30. So far she has released "My Future", "Therefore I Am", and most recently, "Your Power."



The singer's all three songs hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Therefore I Am" sitting at No. 2.

Eilish - who is an ultra-popular singer among youth - has also announced Happier Than Ever World Tour For 2022. Her announcement caused "BILLIE IS COMING" to trend on Twitter.

Billie Eilish, during her highly-anticipated tour, will enthrall music lovers in five British cities - Belfast, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.