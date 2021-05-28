Dua Lipa gives emotional acceptance speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Renowned singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently got fans emotional over her iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech.

During her speech the singer surreally admitted, “Insane thank you to my fans because without you I wouldn’t be here and wouldn’t be doing what I love so much so thank you for listening to the music. This album means the absolute world to me so I’m very very grateful.”

