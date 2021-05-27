Kim Kardashian slams rumours about her affair with sister's beau Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian has set the record straight as she categorically quashed rumours about her affair with Kourtney Kardashian's new beau Travis Baker.

The 40-year-old reality star denied any such relationship with the Blink-182 musician. The mother-of four slammed the rumours that she had a romantic history with her sister's boyfriend.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans on Wednesday, a follower directly asked her, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?"

The 'KUWTK' beauty left no room for doubt and set the record straight as she wrote : "NO! False narrative!"

She went on to explain: "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

The Kardashian and Barker families reside nearby each other in Calabasas, Calif, where Kourtney began her romantic Journey with Travis.

Kim Kardashian reportedly not ready to date, but she’s in a much better place than she was a year ago. She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids.