Prince Harry accused of ‘destroying himself’ with royal attacks: ‘He won't heal’

A former butler who worked for the late Princess Diana recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘destruction’ Prince Harry has been causing himself amid his scathing attacks against the Firm.



Mr. Burrell got candid during his interview with Closer and was quoted saying, “He's been blinded by Meghan, by her beauty and by this Hollywood world. I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself.”



“He won't heal if he keeps doing this — it'll make things worse in the long run. I honestly have no idea when he'll stop.”