Prince Harry’s old bike photos contradict claims he ‘never rode’ with dad Charles

Prince Harry's earlier statement has come back to haunt him as old photos have emerged, contradicting his claims that he never got to ride a bike with his father Prince Charles during his childhood.



Unearthed shots of the Duke of Sussex have come afloat where he can be seen riding a bike with his father, the Prince of Wales, by his side when he was a child.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview, back in March, that he sees teaching his son Archie to ride a bike as one of the many advantages of living in California as he never got to do that in his childhood.

“The highlight for me is sticking [my son, Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” he said.

The duke added: “I can seat him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, and he’s like, ‘Whoa.’”

The old pictures show Harry on the back of his father’s bike on several occasions during his childhood.

One photo from 1988 shows the Duke of Cornwall riding a bike as Harry is being pulled in a wagon behind him in Scotland.

A shot from 1989 shows Prince Harry, Prince William with their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Isles of Scilly, all riding their own bikes.



