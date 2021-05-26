close
Tue May 25, 2021
Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
May 26, 2021

Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello to wow fans with music at UEFA Champions League final

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
Wed, May 26, 2021

Selena Gomez, Khalid and Marshmello are all set to enthrall audience  with their performances at the opening ceremony of  UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 29). 

The league final is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal.

Marshmello broke the news on Monday (May 24) as he shared a video, showing him pulling random miniature soccer balls out of a bowl to reveal his co-star's names written on slips of paper hidden inside.

The 29-year-old DJ also tweeted:"Hey @selenagomez and @thegreatkhalid, see you at the #UCLFinal opening ceremony."

Gomez is busy filming the upcoming Steve Martin/Martin Short Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. 

On the other hand, Khalid has been riding high on the Hot Latin Songs chart with his first collaboration with J Balvin, "Otra Noche Sin Ti," 

While Marshmello has another potential hit in the making with his summery "Leave Before You Love Me" collaboration with the Jonas Brothers, which they performed at Sunday night's 2021 BBMA.

Selena Gomezn Khalid and  Marshmello are all excited to  mesmerise fans with their music at the big Soccer event in   Portugal  where Manchester City will face off against Chelsea in the 66th European Cup final.

