Victoria Beckham gives fans major style envy as she teams orange heels with a black top

Victoria Beckham delighted fans as she shared a playful post to mesmerise them on Thursday, looking stunning in funny mood at home.



In one of the picture she shared on Instagram, the 47-year-old fashionista put her relaxing look on display, showcasing her orange heels while resting her legs on the table.

In the photo, Victoria was looking as fresh as the morning dew, flaunting her flawless application of natural make-up.

She rocked a backless black top, and paired it with a taupe skirt. She wore bright orange heels to give a perfect look to her personality.

The David Beckham's sweetheart left her locks loose around her shoulders, giving the camera one of her iconic Spice Girls-esque peace signs as she reclined in the chair.

Previously, Victoria Beckham took a big step to ease the tension of her customers and fans, giving them an amazing offer to try on her clothing at their home with no obligation to buy.



Victoria Beckham and her footballer husband David Beckham enjoyed good time in Miami from January until April before they returned home to the UK with their three youngest children.

