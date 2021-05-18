Drew Barrymore expresses guilt over working with disgraced director Woody Allen

Drew Barrymore revealed how her perception on collaborating with the disgraced film director changed

Drew Barrymore said she is extremely remorseful over continuing to work with Woody Allen back in the day.

The actress said her perception on collaborating with the disgraced film director changed after she had her own kids.

In a candid conversation with Dylan Farrow about the HBO doc Allen v. Farrow, Drew revealed, "I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called, Everyone Says I Love You, and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen."



"Then I had children, and it changed me because I realised that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told," Drew added.

"And I see what is happening in the industry now and that is because of you making that brave choice. So thank you for that," she further said.

For the unversed, Allen was accused of molestation by his step daughter Dylan Farrow.