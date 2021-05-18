Leonardo DiCaprio to donate $43m for conservation efforts at Galápagos Islands

Leonardo DiCaprio has now pledged to donate $43million to start conservation operations at the Galapagos Islands

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is known for using his stature and fame to raise awareness about the environment and nature.

The Titanic star has now pledged to donate $43million to start conservation operations at the Galapagos Islands.

He teamed up with Re:wild for the latest initiative, with the organization also including distinguished scientists apart from the actor.

DiCaprio said: “When I travelled to the Galápagos Islands, I met with Paula Castaño and other environmental heroes in Ecuador working day in and day out to save one of the most irreplaceable places on the planet.”

“Around the world, the wild is declining. We have degraded three-quarters of the wild places and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of Earth’s remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don’t decisively act,” he continued.

“The environmental heroes that the planet needs are already here. Now we all must rise to the challenge and join them,” he added.