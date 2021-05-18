American Idol names top 3 finale finalists, ousts Casey Bishop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American Idol eliminated Casey Bishop during Season 19's penultimate episode, leaving Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence as top 3 finale finalists.
Ryan Seacrest, host of the show, announced the season's Top 3 contestants at the end of Sunday night's live episode.
American Idol's Top 3 contestants in no particular order are Grace Kinstler, a 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL; Chayce Beckham, a 24-year-old heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, CA; and Willie Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from Douglas, GA.
During Sunday night's episode, the Top 4 contestants each performed three times for American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Chayce, Grace, Willie and Casey each performed a song written by his or her own personal idol followed by a mash-up performance, which mixed each singer's brand new original singles with a reprisal song he or she had already performed on the show before.