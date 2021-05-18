Scarlett Johansson angered by husband Colin Jost at MTV Awards

Scarlett Johansson was gunged by husband Colin Jost after winning the MTV Generation Award on Sunday.



The star thought she was at the Nickleodeon Awards where winners are famously covered in green slime after they pick up their awards.

The 36-year-old actress accepted the Generation Award honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, commemorating her almost three-decade-long career in the film industry.

Midway through Johansson's acceptance speech, husband Jost, 38, interrupted by dumping green slime on her head — a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

Scarlett Johansson thanked the MTV Awards for a gong to celebrate her career. Despite swearing in surprise, the movie star did seem to be in on it.

