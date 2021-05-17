Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for backing skin whitening creams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got bashed by experts for promoting and backing a racist company known for selling skin lightening products in Asia.

For those unversed, the backlash began after the former royals announced their “global partnership” with Procter & Gamble (P&G), a company known for making most of its revenue selling creams with “toxic beliefs”.

The official Archewell Foundation website even commented on the partnership and it read, “Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.”

“It will build on joint aspirations, most recently demonstrated by our work together in support of Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, an event that inspired vaccine confidence worldwide and mobilised more than $300 million (£212m) in the push for greater global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”