Robert De Niro weighs in on ‘excruciating’ pain on the set of Martin Scorsese film

Renowned actor Robert De Niro recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘excruciating pain’ he underwent after getting injured on the set of a Martin Scorsese film.

The actor spoke about his accident during an interview with IndieWire “I tore my quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down.”

“The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable.”

“What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank God. So we'll manage. I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal.