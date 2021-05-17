Lisa Kudrow gushes over son Julian’s college graduation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Popular sit-com actor Lisa Kudrow recently took to social media to highlight her son Julian’s biggest college achievement on his graduation.
The actor posted a picture of her son beaming with happiness over on Instagram and captioned it with the words “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls” (sic)