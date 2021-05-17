close
Mon May 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 17, 2021

Lisa Kudrow gushes over son Julian’s college graduation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 17, 2021
Lisa Kudrow gushes over son Julian’s college graduation

Popular sit-com actor Lisa Kudrow recently took to social media to highlight her son Julian’s biggest college achievement on his graduation.

The actor posted a picture of her son beaming with happiness over on Instagram and captioned it with the words “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls” (sic)

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment