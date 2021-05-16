Fans speculate about Kate Middleton and Prince William's next YouTube video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Royal fans are speculating about the topic of Kate Middleton and Prince William's next video on YouTube where the royal couple has amassed half a million followers within a week.
The Duke and Duchess have been praised for keeping like and comments switched on.
Their first video has earned more than 3 million views on YouTube, with hundreds of people expressing their views in the comments.
"Next video “Reacting to the OPRAH interview,” commented a fan."The next video “Prince Harry Diss Track ft. KSI,” suggested another.
A royal fan said that "a day in the life of The Duke and The Duchess of Cambridge" would be a hit.