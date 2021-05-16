close
Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Meghan Markle changed Prince Harry's view on life, here's how

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021

Prince Harry has said that Meghan Markle has changed his view on life for the better.

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex said that his wife changed his view on life.

“My wife had the most amazing explanation … you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess,” he said.

“And that’s coming from her own lived experience.”

His revelation left raised eyebrows as many speculated that the Duchess was behind the couple’s decision to step down from the royal family and subsequently come out with an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

