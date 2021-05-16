Bella Hadid marches for Palestine: 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'

Bella Hadid marches for Palestine as Israel drops bombs over Gaza

Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid marched for Palestine in New York City on Saturday against the Israeli occupation and the airstrikes that have killed scores in her country of origin.

The 24-year-old, joined a crowd of demonstrators to march the streets of Bay Ridge in New York while wearing a traditional dress, a Keffiyeh and a face mask.

Hadid also held a large Palestinian flag to show her support to the innocent lives lost in her country of origin as Israel continues to drop bombs over Gaza.

She and her sister Gigi have been actively using their social media channels to show support for Palestine and urging others to help while criticizing the US government for extending military aid to Israel which is being used to kill innocent civilians.

