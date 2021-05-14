Prince Harry weighs in on plans to ‘break the cycle’ of pain from Prince Charles’ parenting

Prince Harry recently got candid about the cycle of pain left by Prince Charles’ parenting style.

The claim was made during Prince Harry’s interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

There Prince Harry touched upon his intention to go in the “opposite” parenting direction and admitted, “Isn't life about breaking the cycle? There's no blame, I don't think we should be pointing the finger of blame at anybody.”

“But when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering, because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so I don't pass it on.”

“For me, it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, I never knew about it and suddenly I started to piece it all together and go, 'this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents'.”

“So he was treating me the way he was treated, which means how can I change that for my own kids? Well here I am, I've now moved my whole family to the US - that wasn't the plan!”