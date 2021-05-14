close
Thu May 13, 2021
May 14, 2021

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen show off ‘Tree of Life’ for Jack in living room tour

Fri, May 14, 2021
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to show off iconic ‘tree of life’ planted in loving memory of baby Jack.

The tour began into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s abode began during one of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen live Instagram episodes.

While Chrissy waited for the vegetables to heat up over the stove, they both decided to show off their living room, their indoor “tree of life” dedicated to baby Jack, a backyard pool, statement chandelier and family room.

Check it out below:


