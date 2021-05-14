Jin spills the beans on BTS’s ‘argumentative’ past: ‘Now we’re more like family’

BTS’s Jin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the bond he shares with the rest of his members.

Jimin got candid with Rolling Stone for their magazine cover shoot and was quoted saying, “We were very different people that came together. We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate.”

“The time we spent together really made us close, like a family. No matter where I go, there is someplace that I can come back to. I've come to feel that way about our group.”