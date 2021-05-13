Jennifer Lopez takes away Ben Affleck's sleep as she flaunts her killer abs

Jennifer Lopez cut a model figure to strike on Ben Affleck's heart as she showed off her incredible physique during her appearance at a gym in Miami on Wednesday.

Lopez sparked a frenzy after reuniting with her ex Ben Affleck, reviving memories of 'Bennifer.' Despite being dressed down, Jennifer captured attention.

The actress displayed her incredible fitness in a white knotted T-shirt and grey sweatpants, drooping slightly over her edgy white trainers.

She covered her complexion with a stylishly decorated face mask and used a pair of shades to protect her eyesight. She injected a hint of glam with her polished manicure and gold hoop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted enjoying pleasant moments. She was previously engaged to a dashing star from 2002 to 2004. The former couple have been spending more time together.