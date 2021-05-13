Jennifer Lopez takes away Ben Affleck's sleep as she flaunts her killer abs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez cut a model figure to strike on Ben Affleck's heart as she showed off her incredible physique during her appearance at a gym in Miami on Wednesday.
Lopez sparked a frenzy after reuniting with her ex Ben Affleck, reviving memories of 'Bennifer.' Despite being dressed down, Jennifer captured attention.
The actress displayed her incredible fitness in a white knotted T-shirt and grey sweatpants, drooping slightly over her edgy white trainers.
She covered her complexion with a stylishly decorated face mask and used a pair of shades to protect her eyesight. She injected a hint of glam with her polished manicure and gold hoop earrings.
Jennifer Lopez has been spotted enjoying pleasant moments. She was previously engaged to a dashing star from 2002 to 2004. The former couple have been spending more time together.