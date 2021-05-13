TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert welcome their first baby together

TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert, who tied the knot in 2019, have been blessed with a baby girl Poppy James Herbert.



The social media influencers confirmed the good news with a media outlet. They also shared photos of the newborn.

"Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family," Abbie told People.

Josh, 31, was reported to have said: "It feels as though she has been part of our lives forever. Mom and baby are doing great and we are so excited for this new journey of parenthood."



The TikTok star announced in October that she was pregnant, expressing on Instagram that she "prayed & dreamed my entire life to become a Mom & it's finally here."

Last week she sahred adorable photo of her baby shower and captioned it: 'Thank you @funk_balloon for making my rainbow dreams come true! '

Josh and Abbie, 24, also share d the deatails about their newborn's name, saying: 'It holds special meaning to the both of us as she is named after both of her great grandfathers.'

