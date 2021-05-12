close
Wed May 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021
Tom Cruise sets the record straight over ‘Mission Impossible’ incident: ‘I didn’t shout’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has finally decided to set the record straight over the Mission Impossible shouting incident that made headlines all over the world.

The actor got candid during his interview with Empire and shed light on all of the covid-19 SOP’s that were being ignored that night by “a select few.”

He was quoted saying, “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. All those emotions were going through my mind.”

“I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”

