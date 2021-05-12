close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Prince Philip 'did not hide feelings' for Prince Charles over not fitting king role

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 12, 2021

Prince Philip’sis thought to have “made little or no attempt to hide” how he felt about Prince Charles.

According to royal expert Gyles Brandreth, Philip believed that Charles did not have the qualities to become king.

"When Prince Philip talked to me about Prince Charles in the 1980s and 1990s there was invariably a touch of exasperation in his tone – and often, too, a note of sarcasm.

"The Duke gave the impression that he would have liked his son to be more robust, less fey.

"The father did little to disguise his feelings about the son.

"The Duke’s disdain for his eldest son was the more shocking because of the way he made little or no attempt to hide it."

Latest News

More From Entertainment