Matt Damon is hoping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindle their romance

The 'Bennifer' rumours are keeping fans and celebrities alike on their toes.

American actor Matt Damon is hoping that the news about exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling their romance is true, as revealed by him during an episode of Today.

Damon was asked to give his take on the rising speculation about the Batman star and the Hustlers diva getting back together after they were spotted vacationing together in Montana.

“You’re friend, Ben Affleck, and a little thing we called ‘Bennifer’…How do you like them apples?!” Savannah Gutherie asked Damon.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” joked Damon in response.

He was then asked if he heard about the news, to which he said: “I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”



“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome,” added Damon.