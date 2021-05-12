close
Wed May 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 12, 2021

Hollywood stars rally behind Palestine after Israel attacks Gaza, Al-Aqsa

A-listers from Hollywood are rallying behind Palestine and speaking out against Israel's brutal attacks and forceful  expulsion of Palestinian families in occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Fashion icons Gigi and Bella Hadid, having roots in Palestine, have been using their platform to speak out against the oppression by Israeli security forces on unarmed civilians, while also urging the world to not be complicit as tensions mount in the region.

A number of other bigwigs including British singer Dua Lipa, Academy Award-nominated actor Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner Viola Davis, supermodel Halima Aden, Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, Canadian musician The Weeknd and many others have also lent support for the Palestinian cause.


