Dua Lipa celebrates latest achievement on Spotify

British singer Dua Lipa has become the first female artist in Spotify history to have two albums with over 5 billion streams.

The singer celebrated her latest achievement on social media a day before her performance at BRIT Awards.

Dua is all set to perform at the BRITt Awards 2021 which would broadcast on ITV on Thursday.

Winners at BRIT Awards will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one as a way to embrace the community spirit and kindness seen during COVID-19 lockdowns.