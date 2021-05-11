Kate Middleton not letting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama affect family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey sent waves of shock to the Firm following their harsh claims against the royal family.

In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex had clarified that her relationship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was not the best.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge is claimed to be “fighting back” as she is hell bent on not letting the Sussexes affect her family.

Commentator Jenny Éclair wrote for The Independent saying: "Kate, it seems, isn’t going to allow herself, William or her children to get walked over.

"She is fighting back, hence the charming, 'we’re so ordinary despite being royal' birthday snaps of Prince Louis’s third birthday,” she said referring to a photo of Louis sitting on a bike and grinning.