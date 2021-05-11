Joe Jonas says Disney helps budding artists launch careers successfully

Joe Jonas said when he used to work on the channel, there was a lot of stigma around it

Joe Jonas got candid on how the perception regarding Disney has changed with time.

The singer said when he used to work on the channel, there was a lot of stigma around it.

In a recent chat with GQ, Joe revealed how Disney is now providing a platform to future superstars.

"I don’t think working with [Disney] has the stigma that it did in our day, thankfully. I think it’s wonderful what’s happening with Olivia Rodrigo and others who have been launched on programs that are targeted towards teenagers but are still being taken seriously," the singer said.



Joe added, "I think one of the biggest misconceptions about [the Jonas Brothers] in the early days was that, first of all, it was manufactured, which is just impossible because, well, we’re brothers.

"The second was that the music we released as the Jonas Brothers was manufactured in some ways. It truly wasn’t."

Joe became famous after starring with brother Kevin and Nick in their own series, as well as in Disney movies Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.