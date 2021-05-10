Gwyneth Paltrow went 'off the rails' in Covid-19 lockdown with excessive drinking

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she went "off the rails" with her diet as she drank alcohol every night in lockdown.

According to The Mirror, the Iron Man actress, who has her own wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, would drink a lot of quinoa whiskey cocktails to help her get through her time in lockdown.

“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” she admits.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours,” the actress said.

“And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

The actress clarified that she did not get “like, black-out” drunk but would also have the urge to return to her old habit of smoking.

“I miss it,” she said referring to her former habit of smoking.