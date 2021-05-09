Prince William, Prince Harry have been at odds since past 18 months: friend

Tom Bradby, a close friend of Princes William and Harry is shedding light on the drama that has been escalating between the two brothers since quite some time.



Speaking to the London Times about the strained ties between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, the ITV journalist said the two have been at loggerheads since the past 18 months.

He further said the relationship between the brothers “slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half”.

Bradby has had a close friendship with the two brothers since years.