Gal Gadot reveals how she dealt with director Joss Whedon’s threats

Famed actor Gal Gadot is opening up about her unpleasant experience of working director Joss Whedon who had threatened her career during the filming of Justice League.



In a chat with N12, the Wonder Woman actor said she “took care of it” when the infamous director threatened to end her career.

Gadot said: “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.”

The actor has previously voiced her support for Justice League actor Ray Fisher as well who accused Whedon of being “gross” and “unacceptable” during the filming of the 2017 superhero flick.

“I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,” Gadot said in an earlier statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker has been accused by many of being abusive and creating a toxic working environment.