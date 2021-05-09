Justin Bieber's biggest fan Hailey Baldwin promotes Justice World Tour

Pop singer Justin Bieber values his model wife Hailey Baldwin very highly as the 24-year-old supermodel keeps supporting him in his endeavours and recently she was seen promoting the 27-year-old singer's upcoming world tour - Justice.

Since their wedding in 2018, Hailey Baldwin is playing the role of an influencer in the pop star’s career. Recently, she shared the list of concerts of Justice World Tour with her Instagram followers. The supermodel shared the world tour dates by Justin Bieber on her Instagram Story to further expand the good news.

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 but the raging COVID-19 pandemic delayed the tour. The Biebs has pushed the dates of his presentations to 2022. The singer seems to build upon his Purpose World Tour rhythm with the recent one.

It seems Hailey Baldwin will give him company as most of the tour dates are in the United States. The first concert of 52 presentations will take place in February next year. These presentations will span over five months, with a few shows taking place in Toronto, Canada.

Justin Bieber may take the tour to the European soil also, where he has a good number of fans. “We are working very hard to make this tour the best ever. I’m very excited to get out there and meet my fans again, ”the artist said in a statement.

