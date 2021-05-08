Experts analyze ‘hurt feelings’ among Prince William, Harry: report

Experts recently shed light on the real reason Prince Harry and Prince William seem unable to mend their rift and it all reportedly chalks up to ‘hurt feelings’.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Tom Bower and in his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I think it will be very hard for Charles and Harry to rebuild their relationship, however hard Charles tries, it will be very difficult.”

“It will also take a long, long time for William and Harry. They will eventually get back together but it will take time as Harry needs to understand William's hurt."