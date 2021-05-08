Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says Israel is a apartheid state

PinPink Floyd’s Roger Waters has condemned the violence perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

He was reacting to evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.

"Oh what, you support them (Israel) in this genocidal removal of people from their homes! How would you like it, Joe Biden?,” he said in a statement.

He also urged people to react to the illegal evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The tension between Israeli forces and Palestinians has increased since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

