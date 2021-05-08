close
Sat May 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says Israel is a apartheid state

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021

PinPink Floyd’s Roger Waters has condemned the violence perpetrated by Israeli  forces against Palestinians. 

He was reacting to evictions of Palestinians  from their homes in East Jerusalem.

"Oh what, you support them (Israel) in this genocidal removal of people from their homes! How would you like it, Joe Biden?,” he said in a statement.

He also urged people to react to the illegal evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The tension between Israeli forces and Palestinians has increased since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

