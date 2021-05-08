How Meghan and Harry celebrated Archie's second birthday in US

Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during their CBS chat that they are expecting a girl this time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went the extra mile to ensure their son Archie has the most special day as he turned two.



“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” they added.

“They want Archie to grow up understanding the importance of giving back,” the source said. “Harry and Meghan feel so blessed to have such an articulate and caring child. Archie is learning to count already and keeps saying, ‘Two!'”

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?” Harry gushed. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”