Kate Middleton shares a new video as she launches her book

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on Friday launched photobook "Hold Still".

The book includes 100 portraits taken by the public, with photos depicting life under Britain's lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Net proceeds from the sales will go to the national Portrait Gallery and the British mental health charity Mind.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge official Instagram account on Friday shared a couple pf pictures and a video showing Kate Middleton holding the book.

The caption accompanying the post read, "The Duchess of Cambridge is working with The Book Fairies to distribute free copies of her Hold Still book on its release today

The Book Fairies is an organisation that encourages people to pass on books when they have read them, leaving them in places for others to find and enjoy.

The idea is that the book will continue to be passed on which will allow many to enjoy it for free.

Hold Still was a photography project launched by the duchess after the announcement of the first lockdown in United Kingdom."



