Why Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson went to Oscars without her

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is believed to have went to the Oscars by himself because he did not want to take her despite it being a big dream of hers.

While Meghan’s biography stated that she was “too busy filming to join him” at the major award show, another book claims that Trevor said that had he only had one ticket.

This claim led Meghan wondering if he just did not want to share the spotlight with her.

Royal expert Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess: “Without anyone really noticing it, the couple were going their separate ways.

“In February 2013, Trevor went to the Oscars without Meghan, who dreamed of attending the starry event ever since she was a little girl.

“Trevor’s older brother Drew laconically wrote on his Facebook page: ‘My brother at the Oscars tonight, proving that they’ll let in just about any hobo off the street.’

“It seems that Meghan was too busy filming to join him.”

However, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom claimed Meghan was told Trevor could not bring a plus-one, but she was doubtful over it.

In fact, the authors suggested that it indicated how their relationship was deteriorating.

They wrote: “Meghan living in Toronto for the best part of the year accelerated the decline of their relationship.

“At first, they made every effort to spend time together.

“As the months went by, however, the visits became less frequent.

“When Trevor was invited to the Oscars in February 2013, he didn’t bring Meghan to the awards show.

“He explained that he only had one ticket, but Meghan wondered if he didn’t want to share the spotlight.”