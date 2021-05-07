Courteney Cox spills the beans on shooting emotional 'Friends' reunion special

'It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time,' said Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox gave a sneak peek inside the highly-anticipated reunion special of famed 90s sitcom Friends.



The actress said it was an extremely emotional experience reuniting with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc.

She shared on Ellen DeGeneres show, “It was so unbelievable, so emotional,” Courteney shared. “It’s an unscripted reunion and we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time all of us in, I forget how many years. 15 years? 17 years?”

She continued, “It was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises – and it was fantastic. It really was.”

Earlier, David Schwimmer revealed on the Andy Cohen Live show that the show will start shooting again, which was previously stalled, due to the pandemic.

The 54-year-old actor revealed that “in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA.” He added, “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there’s going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”