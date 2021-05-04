Kim Kardashian joins cast of Paw Patrol The Movie

Kim Kardashian on Monday introduced the character being voiced by her in upcoming animated movie "Paw Patrol".

Sharing a picture of a cartoon pup on Instagram, she wrote, "SAY HI TO DELORES".

According to reports, "Paw Patrol: The Movie" also features celebrities like Marsai Martin and Tyler Perry.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters in August 2021. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, who recently parted ways with husband Kanye West, also shared fan reactions to her upcoming project on her Insta stories.