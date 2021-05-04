Khloe Kardashian DM'd Tristan Thompson's alleged fling Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly reached out to Tristan Thompson’s alleged fling Sydney Chase.

According to screenshots shared by Sydney, it shows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reaching out to the Instagram model with the message starting “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé…” while the latter part of the conversation is blurred with white paint.

In the next message the Good American founder allegedly wrote: “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential [prayer hands emoji].”

The alleged conversation comes after Tristan is accused of cheating on Khloe following Sydney’s revelation in a now-deleted podcast.

She also took to TikTok to back her claims saying: “Yes the Tristan rumors are true … The last time we had contact — besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview, it was the day after his daughter’s birthday party.”

This is not the first time the NBA star came under fire for cheating on Khloe, who he shares daughter True with.

He previously allegedly cheating with a different Instagram model days before the reality star was to give birth.

After that his name graced headlines once more for cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods.

Take a look:







