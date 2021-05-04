Watch: ‘Eternals’ first look featuring Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar

Fans were on cloud nine on Monday after Marvel unveiled some brand-new footage of Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao's upcoming film, Eternals.

The short teaser for the superhero flick came as part of a three-minute long hype reel for Marvel’s return to cinema after the global coronavirus pandemic battered the film industry and kept theaters shuttered for over a year.

The snippet of the upcoming film shows Angelina Jolie’s avatar sporting blonde hair and wielding a sword made out of light. Fans also got a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo staring into the distance, Salma Hayek’s Ajak riding a horse and Richard Madden’s Ikaris leading a team.

Fans are expecting a full-fledged trailer of the highly-anticipated film to roll out in the coming months.

The film is directed by Zhao who made history last month by bagging two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for her film Nomadland.







