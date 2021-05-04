Mila Kunis touches on the ‘horrible’ investing advice she gave Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis recently recalled all of the bad investment advice she gave her partner Ashton Kutcher regarding Uber and Bitcoins.

Kunis got candid during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was quoted saying, "The best part about him is he's really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that's happening. He’s also really smart at knowing that sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

However, she admits that while her advice was solid she was certainly "not the right person to ask."

While shedding light on the aftermath of it all, Kunis claimed, "Early into our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company. It's kind of like a rideshare ... it's kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab. I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever."

"He was like, 'Let me get you this thing. It's called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test this out.' And I was like, 'You're going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?'"