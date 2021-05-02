Prince Harry’s future UK trips in doubt owing to Meghan Markle

Doubts have been cast over Prince Harry's future trips across the pond, according to latest reports.



Harry was scheduled to fly back home for the statue unveiling of Princess Diana for her 60th birth anniversary on July 1.

Now, royal author and expert Phil Dampier thinks that may no longer be the case as he told The Sun that Harry’s future trips may have to be paused for now, courtesy of his wife Meghan Markle.

"I personally don't think Meghan will return to the U.K. And there must now be a serious doubt as to whether Harry will come over for the unveiling of a statue for Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in July,” he said.

"The relationship between the so-called former 'Fab Four'—Harry, Meghan, William and Kate—is now so broken and delicate that everyone is looking for the slightest signs it is getting better…or worse," he continued.

"The discussions after Prince Philip’s funeral were a start, but were clearly very strained and only an opening move,” he added.

"Harry and Meghan now have all they want to make them happy if they are going to be. A son, a daughter on the way, their freedom from the royal family and the means to make money and get involved in cases which interest them.”

“To carry on a war with Harry’s blood family is unnecessary and counter-productive, and the sooner they realize that the better. They should get on with their lives, stop playing the victim and stop playing on their royal connections by leaking stories while pleading for privacy,” Dampier shared.

“People can see through it and anyone who advises them to carry on this way is giving them bad advice,” he added.