Meghan and Harry's tell-all to be rehashed again to analyse body language

For an upcoming special by Discovery UK, Harry and Meghan's body language will be studied in greater detail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all will once again be the centre of focus as experts analyse their body language and voice tone.



For an upcoming new special helmed by Discovery UK, the Sussexes mannerisms will be studied in greater detail, reported Variety.

The special, titled Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary will take into account the Sussexes "speech, tone of voice, movements and expressions frame by frame, discussing the allegations of racism against the royal family, Markle’s mental health struggles, and Harry’s fractured relationship with his family."

The channel further stated, “In one of our most ambitious investigative specials to date, the royal interview that divided the world is going under the microscope. It promises to serve up some ground-breaking insights that may finally put to bed questions around the claims that made headlines.”

The Discovery UK special will air tonight, on Friday, and delve deeper into Meghan and Harry's claims of racism and her battle with depression.