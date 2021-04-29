Kate Middleton and Prince William share loved-up photos to mark their 10th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 10th wedding anniversary in style as the royal couple released loving new photographs to commemorate their big day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who geared up to celebrate ten years of wedded bliss, have shared two new portraits ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The royal couple - who are proud parents of their three children George, Charlotte and Louis - can be seen enjoying PDA-filled moments in the stunning photographs taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace this week.

Kate, in gorgeous floral outfit, can be seen grinning at her husband as she relaxes into his chest in one snap, while they lovingly gaze into each other's eyes in the second.



The Cambridge's wedding ceremony was televised for the world to see, with 26 million Brits tuning in to watch and around 300 million worldwide.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who tied the knot on 29 April 2011 in Westminster Abbey, are all set to celebrate ten years of marriage today.

