Sat Apr 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani earns worst performance award for appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani 's appearance in 'Borat' sequel has earned him  an award for the worst performance in a film.

According to Reuters, the former New York Mayor was named one of the year’s worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday.

The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood’s glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday.

Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” mockumentary sequel. The former mayor was unknowingly filmed in a hotel room with an actress pretending to be a reporter. Giuliani has said nothing inappropriate happened.


