close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2021

Zac Efron felt split with Vanessa Valladares was the 'right thing to do'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021

Zac Efron was not ready to be serious with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares 

Zac Efron ended his romantic journey with Vanessa Valladares after dating her for 10 months.

The Baywatch actor felt like the split was inevitable and he was not ready to be serious with the Australian waitress. 

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told PEOPLE.

Despite his breakup, Efron has no plans of returning to the US anytime soon.

"Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much," the sources added. "He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Earlier, the news of his split was confirmed by friend Kyle Sandilands.

"...they've gone their separate ways," Sandilands said. "[There was] no drama. It's done. He's back to work."

Latest News

More From Entertainment