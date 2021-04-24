Zac Efron felt split with Vanessa Valladares was the 'right thing to do'

Zac Efron was not ready to be serious with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron ended his romantic journey with Vanessa Valladares after dating her for 10 months.



The Baywatch actor felt like the split was inevitable and he was not ready to be serious with the Australian waitress.

"Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore," a source told PEOPLE.



Despite his breakup, Efron has no plans of returning to the US anytime soon.

"Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much," the sources added. "He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."

Earlier, the news of his split was confirmed by friend Kyle Sandilands.

"...they've gone their separate ways," Sandilands said. "[There was] no drama. It's done. He's back to work."