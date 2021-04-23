Expert blasts Harry and Meghan over not respecting privacy of royal family

Harry and Meghan are hungry for global coverage and 'privacy is the last thing' on their mind, slams expert

Top royals have been warned against partaking in any kind of dialogue with Prince Harry and Meghan over fear they might leak the details of it to the public.



According to royal expert Angela Levin, Harry and Meghan are hungry for global coverage and 'privacy is the last thing'on their mind.

Deeming the talks as useless, Levin said the Sussexes should now "just continue their lives" quietly, after stepping down as working royals.

"I think the Royal Family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry.

"Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world," the commentator told The Sun.

She added, "They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day."

Meanwhile, after Harry returned to California post Philip's funeral, Mirror royal editor Russell Myers opined, "The saga continues. It'll be interesting to see how the rifts on each side will be repaired."