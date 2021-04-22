Demi Lovato dives into martial arts following yogurt shop fiasco

Renowned singer Demi Lovato recently turned to social media to show off her recent interest in martial arts following yogurt shop debacle.

The star showed off her ensemble in an Instagram Stories update. The post featured her blue belt status straight from an elevator and was captioned to say, “Best way to start the day. Thanks for the best training sesh in wayyy too long” (sic)

Her next upload focused more on her hard earned blue belt and had blue hearts lining its caption that read, “God bless Jiu Jitsu.”

Check it out below:



